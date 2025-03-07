LIRR delays, 2 cancellations after person struck near Copiague

A person was struck Friday by a Long Island Rail Road train near the Copiague station, according to the MTA's website, causing delays on the Montauk and Babylon branches.

The MTA said there were delays "averaging 10-15 minutes" on the Montauk Branch. There were 10-20 minute delays and "some cancellations" on the Babylon Branch, the MTA stated, as of 6:41 p.m.

The two branches are separate sections of a single railway line. The Babylon branch is the section of the track that runs from Penn Station to Babylon, while the Montauk branch runs from Babylon to Montauk.

According to the MTA, the 5:51 p.m. train from Grand Central to Babylon is canceled. In addition, the 6:31 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon is canceled.

Check back for updates on this developing story.