LIRR delays: Signal trouble east of Jamaica impacting morning rush hour  

Signal trouble east of Jamaica Station is causing morning rush-hour delays Wednesday on the Long Island Rail Road.

The MTA said the signal issues are causing scattered delays of 10-15 minutes on the Babylon, Long Beach and Port Jefferson branches, as well as 20-25 minute delays to trains on the Montauk, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches.

It was not immediately clear when the issues would be resolved.

The LIRR said the 7:31 a.m. train from Grand Central to Babylon was delayed at Jamaica, as was the 7:41 a.m. train from Penn Station to Massapequa. Also delayed were:

The 7:52 a.m. train from Penn to Long Beach

The 8:18 a.m. train from Jamaica to Montauk

The 8:10 a.m. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay

The 7:43 a.m. train from Grand Central to Huntington

The 7:58 a.m. train from Grand Central to Ronkonkoma

Additionally, the LIRR said the 7:18 a.m. train from Montauk to Hunterspoint Avenue was delayed due to equipment trouble.