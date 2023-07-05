Long IslandTransportation

LIRR delays: Signal trouble east of Jamaica impacting morning rush hour  

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Signal trouble east of Jamaica Station is causing morning rush-hour delays Wednesday on the Long Island Rail Road.

The MTA said the signal issues are causing scattered delays of 10-15 minutes on the Babylon, Long Beach and Port Jefferson branches, as well as 20-25 minute delays to trains on the Montauk, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches.

It was not immediately clear when the issues would be resolved.

The LIRR said the 7:31 a.m. train from Grand Central to Babylon was delayed at Jamaica, as was the 7:41 a.m. train from Penn Station to Massapequa. Also delayed were:

  • The 7:52 a.m. train from Penn to Long Beach
  • The 8:18 a.m. train from Jamaica to Montauk
  • The 8:10 a.m. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay
  • The 7:43 a.m. train from Grand Central to Huntington
  • The 7:58 a.m. train from Grand Central to Ronkonkoma

Additionally, the LIRR said the 7:18 a.m. train from Montauk to Hunterspoint Avenue was delayed due to equipment trouble.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

