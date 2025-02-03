Long IslandTransportation

LIRR suspends service on Far Rockaway line east of Valley Stream after train hits vehicle

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

The LIRR has resumed service in both directions on the Far Rockaway branch with delays after a train hit a car in Hewlett.

Service was suspended for more than an hour after Nassau County police said the train struck the car just before 1:30 p.m. at West Broadway and Mill Road, just east of the Hewlett station.

MTA officials said there were no injuries in the crash and the vehicle suffered minor damage. 

The LIRR reopened one of two tracks by 3 p.m. with 20 to 30 minute delays before service could by fully restored.

Trains are still operating between Western terminals and Valley Stream, according to the MTA.

NICE Bus is cross-honoring LIRR fares for ticket holders.

Passengers can take the Q113/Q114 bus between Jamaica, Inwood, and Far Rockaway.

The 2:25 p.m. train from Far Rockaway to Grand Central was operating 20-30 minutes late.

MTA officials said they did not expect the crash to cause delays for the afternoon and evening rush hour.

