LIRR: Montauk Branch suspended after train hits person

By John Asbury

Montauk Branch service on the LIRR was suspended late Monday night between Patchogue and Speonk after a person was struck by a train east of Bellport.

In a tweet, the Long Island Rail Road said the 9:59 p.m. train from Speonk due at Babylon at 11:07 p.m. is delayed.

"Police, EMS & LIRR personnel are on scene," the tweet said. "Customers are encouraged to utilize alternate branches if possible."

Additional information was not immediately available, including the victim's condition and the exact time the person was hit.

