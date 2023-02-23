Pedestrian hit by train near Syosset LIRR station; delays on Port Jefferson branch

The Port Jefferson branch of the Long Island Rail Road experienced delays Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a train near Syosset station, MTA officials said.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m., as the 5:46 train out of Penn Station was due into Syosset. MTA police are actively investigating, officials said.

The condition of the person struck was not immediately available.

Branch riders were advised to expect 30-minute delays in both directions between Hicksville and Huntington while police investigate. Both the 7:05 p.m. train from Huntington to Penn Station and the 5:52 p.m. train from Long Island City to Port Jefferson were delayed, according to alerts issued by the MTA.

As of 8 p.m., the MTA said it did not expect any new delays on the branch with all tracks now open as police continue their investigation.