LIRR service disrupted after person struck by train in Sayville, MTA says

Long Island Railroad service between Babylon and Patchogue was suspended Friday morning and delays are expected on the Montauk Branch after a person was struck by a train in Sayville, an MTA spokesperson said.

A call came in at about 8 a.m. that the person was hit. MTA Police responded to the scene and suspended service both ways between Babylon and Patchogue.

A single track is expected to open at about 9 a.m., a spokesperson said, allowing for service to continue but will cause delays.

The 5:44 a.m. train from Montauk due to Long Island City at 8:57 a.m. and the 7:14 a.m. train from Speonk due to Babylon at 8:14 a.m. were both delayed at Sayville, the MTA website said.

Officials could not confirm the condition of the person struck, as an investigation is ongoing.

