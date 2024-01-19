Long IslandTransportation

LIRR service disrupted after person struck by train in Sayville, MTA says

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

Long Island Railroad service between Babylon and Patchogue was suspended Friday morning and delays are expected on the Montauk Branch after a person was struck by a train in Sayville, an MTA spokesperson said.

A call came in at about 8 a.m. that the person was hit. MTA Police responded to the scene and suspended service both ways between Babylon and Patchogue.

A single track is expected to open at about 9 a.m., a spokesperson said, allowing for service to continue but will cause delays.

The 5:44 a.m. train from Montauk due to Long Island City at 8:57 a.m. and the 7:14 a.m. train from Speonk due to Babylon at 8:14 a.m. were both delayed at Sayville, the MTA website said. 

Officials could not confirm the condition of the person struck, as an investigation is ongoing. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

More on this topic
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Burglary task force ... Kings Park downtown revitalization ... Cancer surviving couple Credit: Newsday

Snow eyes the island ... Burglaries task force ... Man charged with string of stabbings in Queens ... Feed Me: Mocktails

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Burglary task force ... Kings Park downtown revitalization ... Cancer surviving couple Credit: Newsday

Snow eyes the island ... Burglaries task force ... Man charged with string of stabbings in Queens ... Feed Me: Mocktails

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME