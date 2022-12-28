LIRR service changes for New Year's: Extra trains, no alcohol

The MTA suggests you take the train to your celebrations this New Year's, but reminds all riders that alcohol won't be allowed on the Long Island Rail Road between noon Saturday, New Year's Eve, and noon Sunday, New Year's Day.

Alcohol consumption also will be banned on all station platforms during that time, officials said.

The LIRR announced a number of holiday changes on Wednesday, with the addition of 13 eastbound trains Friday afternoon, 10 additional westbound trains to Penn Station on Saturday evening and 15 additional early morning eastbound trains from Penn Station to Long Island on New Year's Day.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the LIRR will run its weekend/holiday schedule, officials said. Regular service schedules will be in effect on Monday, Jan. 2.

Officials say that MTA Police will have "an increased presence" at both Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal during the New Year's weekend and that officers will be enforcing the alcohol ban, which also applies to Metro-North Railroad, with the confiscation of alcoholic beverages and the issuance of summonses. Violators also may be subject to removal from trains and stations, the MTA said.

There's more info on service changes at mta.info.