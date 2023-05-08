Long IslandTransportation

LIRR service suspended on Montauk branch east of Patchogue after train strikes vehicle

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

One person has died and Long Island Rail Road service was suspended for several hours in both directions on the Montauk line east of Patchogue after a train collided with a vehicle at a crossing west of Speonk, MTA officials said Monday night. 

The 4:30 p.m. train from Hunters Point Avenue to Montauk struck a vehicle at the South Bay Avenue crossing at approximately 6:25 p.m., delaying service as crews cleared the area and police conducted a preliminary investigation, the agency said. 

The LIRR secured substitute bus service while the Montauk Branch was suspended .

Service was restored at approximately 8:37 p.m. The investigation was continuing.
 

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME