LIRR service suspended on Montauk branch east of Patchogue after train strikes vehicle
One person has died and Long Island Rail Road service was suspended for several hours in both directions on the Montauk line east of Patchogue after a train collided with a vehicle at a crossing west of Speonk, MTA officials said Monday night.
The 4:30 p.m. train from Hunters Point Avenue to Montauk struck a vehicle at the South Bay Avenue crossing at approximately 6:25 p.m., delaying service as crews cleared the area and police conducted a preliminary investigation, the agency said.
The LIRR secured substitute bus service while the Montauk Branch was suspended .
Service was restored at approximately 8:37 p.m. The investigation was continuing.