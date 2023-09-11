LIRR service resumes on Port Washington LIRR with delays, MTA says

Long Island Rail Road service has resumed on the Port Washington branch after being suspended earlier east of Great Neck because an oversized box truck hit a bridge in Plandome and became wedged underneath, the MTA said.

MTA police responded to the scene and "issued citations to the driver of the box truck," officials said. There was no report of injuries.

Crews removed the truck but evening commuters can expect "residual delays," the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a news release.

The 9-foot-high bridge carries trains over Stonytown Road in Plandome. The NICE Bus was cross-honoring LIRR fares on the Port Washington Branch on the N20h, N21, N23 and N27 buses, according to the MTA.