LIRR: Port Washington Branch service restored after rail repairs

Train service on the LIRR's Port Washington Branch has been restored between Port Washington and Great Neck after temporary repairs to a broken rail, the railroad said Wednesday morning.

Train service was restored just before 7 a.m.

Riders had been told to expect delays and cancellations and use the Oyster Bay Branch or Mineola station, the Long Island Rail Road said in service advisories starting at 5:30 a.m. NYC Transit had cross-honored tickets during and shortly after the suspension.

Port Washington trains were canceled or originating out of Great Neck about 6 a.m. The broken rail, in the Port Washington yard, was first reported about 5:20 a.m.

A spokesman for the railroad said repair workers were on site.