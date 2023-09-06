LIRR: Service suspended between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma
Service was suspended Wednesday afternoon in both directions on the LIRR between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma because of fire department activity, the railroad said.
The fire activity was east of Farmingdale, according to a post by the Long Island Rail Road on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
No additional information was immediately available.
Heat cancels HS sports ... Healthcare workers hold rally ... Rabies vaccine ... New Waterdrinker farm
Heat cancels HS sports ... Healthcare workers hold rally ... Rabies vaccine ... New Waterdrinker farm