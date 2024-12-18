Developers can now apply to install electric vehicle charging stations on the Long Island Expressway, in addition to other New York "major travel corridors," thanks to $28.5 million in funding.

The state's Energy Research and Development Authority and Department of Transportation are accepting proposals from qualified developers to build EV fast chargers, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Wednesday.

Eligible locations include New York State routes 25 and 27, and locations in New York City and the lower Hudson Valley, as part of the second round of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program funding, a news release said.

"This critical federal NEVI funding supports New York State’s ongoing leadership to invest in a network of electric vehicle fast chargers, particularly in areas downstate that face heavy traffic," Hochul said in the release. "Making quick, reliable charging easily available will encourage more people to drive EVs that help to lower pollution from vehicles, provide cleaner air for New Yorkers, and improve health in our communities."

Proposed sites must meet all federal requirements, including being located within 1 travel mile of an Alternative Fuel Corridors exit, or a place that is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and have the ability to charge at least four EVs simultaneously at speeds of at least 150 kilowatts per vehicle, a release said.

Locations that close gaps between existing and planned charging stations, offer amenities such as restrooms and food, or have stations that provide multiple types of charging connectors, will be prioritized.

Proposals are due March 18 by 3 p.m. A list of eligibility rules and evaluation criteria can be found on NYSERDA’s website.

Webinars will be hosted on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon and Feb. 12 from 3-4 p.m. to provide more details on the application process.