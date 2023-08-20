Motorcyclist Gabriel Reyes killed in head-on crash with SUV in Brentwood, Suffolk police say

A Bay Shore motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV in Brentwood on Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

Gabriel Reyes, 50, was riding a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on Spur Drive North when he crossed the double yellow line and collided with an eastbound 2011 Ford Explorer, according to police.

The crash, which was reported at about 11:40 a.m., occurred approximately 300 feet west of Route 111, police said.

Reyes was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, according to a news release. The driver of the Ford, identified by police as Edwin Espinoza, 38, of East Rockaway, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks and detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.