MTA asks to join federal government's side to defeat congestion pricing suit by New Jersey

The MTA wants to step into the ring and face off against New Jersey, which sued to stop the agency's congestion pricing plan that will charge drivers entering Manhattan’s Central Business District.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority requested to enter the lawsuit and join the federal government in a bid to defend its stake. The MTA claims in its motion, as it has all along, that the program will reduce traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and secure funding for the agency's transit infrastructure system.

New Jersey filed the lawsuit against the federal government in July, alleging the Federal Highway Administration erroneously cleared a path forward for new tolling by finding the program would have “no significant environmental impact.”

The initial complaint alleges the plan would cause environmental, financial and human impacts to residents in New Jersey, without any benefits.

In court papers, however, the MTA states that New Jersey’s goal is to either halt the program or claim portions of the revenue for itself.

“While New Jersey professes to be 'conceptually open to traditional congestion pricing,’ its real complaint is the supposed lack of revenues flowing to it,” the motion states.

The toll plan would charge vehicles up to $34.50 for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan, and up to $23 for E-ZPass drivers. The plan could start as early as May.

In the motion, the MTA states that during the environmental review process, representatives of New Jersey agencies attended regional meetings but “never provided any data, information or guidance,” to guide the environmental assessment. It also states that New Jersey's attempt to stop the federal government's approval of the project, could delay the program and cost the agency "approximately $83 million each month," based on the estimated net annual $1 billion project revenues.

The original complaint alleged that congestion pricing would make commutes costlier for New Jersey residents, divert traffic to some roads and pollute their air. It also claimed that despite over 400,000 New Jersey residents commuting into Manhattan daily, the state would see no money from the plan.

The MTA has promised to spend $130 million to address air pollution caused by the plan in some Bronx communities, but not in the Garden State.

New Jersey state officials have remained vehemently opposed to the plan, and, in the lawsuit, accused federal regulators of “favoring New York at the expense of its neighbors.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office declined to comment Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul previously said the plan could slash traffic 15% to 20%, and reduce crashes. She also has defended the long federal review process.

"This lawsuit is seeking to block one of the nation’s most progressive climate actions, and we will not allow it to derail critical investments that the region deserves," John Lindsay, a Hochul spokesperson, said in a statement Saturday.

"The MTA has moved to intervene alongside the U.S. Department of Transportation to ensure its seat at the table and defeat this suit," the statement continued.