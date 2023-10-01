Man on westbound LIRR tracks struck by train near Farmingdale station, MTA says

MTA police are investigating an incident in which a man was struck by a westbound Long Island Rail Road train near Farmingdale station early Sunday morning, the agency’s press office confirmed.

An unauthorized civilian was on the westbound tracks near the station and suffered leg injuries when he was struck by the train at about 4:58 a.m., MTA spokesperson Mike Cortez told Newsday.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, the MTA said.

MTA Police are continuing to investigate, though the incident appears to be noncriminal, Cortez said. Nassau police assisted at the scene.

Service at the station was fully restored by 7 a.m. and trains are running on schedule, the MTA said.