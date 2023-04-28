Long IslandTransportation

MTA to stop posting service alerts on Twitter

A Long Island Rail Road train arrives at the Ronkonkoma station on Feb. 3, 2023. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will no longer post service alerts for the Long Island Rail Road and other agencies on Twitter, acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said in a statement Thursday. 

The statement said the MTA does not pay tech platforms to publish service information and that it has additional tools that can provide alerts in real-time. The agency also said that its access to Twitter was interrupted on April 14 and Thursday. 

The MTA will continue to provide service alerts to LIRR commuters through the MYmta and TrainTime apps, the MTA’s homepage at MTA.info, email and text messages. 

“The MTA has terminated posting service information to Twitter, effective immediately, as the reliability of the platform can no longer be guaranteed,” Riera said. 

The MTA will continue to use its Twitter account for branding and other messaging, Rieara said in the statement.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

