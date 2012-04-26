Long IslandTransportation

No injuries in crash that snarled LIE

The three-vehicle accident closing all lanes at Exit 41 in Jericho happened at about 6:30 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported. (April 26, 2012) Credit: Kevin Imm

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

The crash looked scary.

But Nassau County police said no one was injured in a morning rush-hour accident that left one car perched on the hood of another, snarling traffic on the westbound Long Island Expressway for about 40 minutes Thursday.

The three-vehicle accident, which closed all lanes at Exit 41 in Jericho, occurred at about 6:30 a.m., the state Department of Transportation reported. The DOT said the road was reopened at about 7:10 a.m.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

It backed up traffic for miles before the road reopened.

