MTA: Person hit by train, Ronkonkoma Branch delays near Farmingdale

Service on the Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Rail Road was suspended in both directions late Monday east of Farmingdale after a train struck a person on the tracks near Pinelawn, according to an alert on the MTA website.

The alert, posted at 9:50 p.m., said the agency was in the process of attempting “to secure alternate bus service, and recommend using alternate branches where possible.”

The following eastbound trains were listed as delayed: The 7:59 p.m. train from Grand Central due in Ronkonkoma at 9:22 p.m. is delayed near Pinelawn.

The 8:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 9:52 p.m. is delayed at Farmingdale.

The 8:59 p.m. train from Grand Central due in Ronkonkoma at 10:22 p.m. is delayed at Farmingdale.

The following westbound trains are delayed: The 8:55 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due to Grand Central at 10:15 p.m. is delayed at Deer Park.