MTA: Person hit by train, Ronkonkoma Branch delays near Farmingdale

By Deborah S. Morrisdeborah.morris@newsday.comdsvmorris

Service on the Ronkonkoma Branch of the Long Island Rail Road was suspended in both directions late Monday east of Farmingdale after a train struck a person on the tracks near Pinelawn, according to an alert on the MTA website.

The alert, posted at 9:50 p.m., said the agency was in the process of attempting “to secure alternate bus service, and recommend using alternate branches where possible.”

The following eastbound trains were listed as delayed: The 7:59 p.m. train from Grand Central due in Ronkonkoma at 9:22 p.m. is delayed near Pinelawn.

The 8:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due in Ronkonkoma at 9:52 p.m. is delayed at Farmingdale.

The 8:59 p.m. train from Grand Central due in Ronkonkoma at 10:22 p.m. is delayed at Farmingdale.

The following westbound trains are delayed: The 8:55 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma due to Grand Central at 10:15 p.m. is delayed at Deer Park.

