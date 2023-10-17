MTA: LIRR service on Port Jeff line suspended after train hits person

Service in both directions on the Port Jefferson line of the LIRR was suspended Monday night after a person was struck by a train west of Huntington Station, officials said.

The person was hit by a train about 8 p.m., prompting suspension of Long Island Rail Road service between Hicksville and Huntington, an MTA spokeswoman said in an email.

There was no immediate information on the person's condition or why they were on LIRR track.

The investigation is ongoing.

Customers are advised to check the MTA TrainTime app or new.mta.info for the latest service updates.