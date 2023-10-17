Long IslandTransportation

MTA: LIRR service on Port Jeff line suspended after train hits person

Service Monday night on the LIRR's Port Jefferson line was...

Service Monday night on the LIRR's Port Jefferson line was suspended in both directions after a person was hit by a train west of Huntington Station, according to the MTA. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Service in both directions on the Port Jefferson line of the LIRR was suspended Monday night after a person was struck by a train west of Huntington Station, officials said. 

The person was hit by a train about 8 p.m., prompting suspension of Long Island Rail Road service between Hicksville and Huntington, an MTA spokeswoman said in an email.

There was no immediate information on the person's condition or why they were on LIRR track. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Customers are advised to check the MTA TrainTime app or new.mta.info for the latest service updates.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

