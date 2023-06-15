Northern State Parkway, Northern Boulevard repaving starts next week

A nearly $26 million repaving plan is starting next week along pothole-marked stretches of the Northern State Parkway and Northern Boulevard, state officials announced.

Close to 40 lane miles of the Northern State Parkway will be resurfaced beginning Monday, starting from Wolf Hill Road in Huntington to the eastern terminus at State Routes 347/454 in Smithtown.

Northern Boulevard will also see 40 lane miles repaved in three key areas: from the New York City line to Old Northern Boulevard in Russell Gardens, Lake Success, Flower Hill, East Hills, Munsey Park, Roslyn Estates and areas of North Hempstead; from Forest Drive to Glen Cove Road in East Hills and North Hempstead; and Annandale Drive to State Route 108 in Oyster Bay Cove and Laurel Hollow.

The roadways are heavily used by thousands of drivers daily. Some motorists applauded the efforts but were frustrated the roads got into such a state of disrepair.

Jeff Cohen, of Dix Hills, said he has been complaining to officials about potholes on the Northern State Parkway for three years.

“It’s a start but it’s not what we really need. It’s a disgrace how bad the conditions are,” Cohen said. He previously said “it is depressing to drive,” on the Northern State Parkway.

Some elected officials also stressed these projects were desperately needed. State Sen. Mario Mattera (R-St. James) noted that sections of the parkway wasn’t resurfaced in over a decade.

“We deserve better. When you drive on it, your teeth shatter, your fillings were coming out,” Mattera said. “This is probably two years overdue so we're very happy about this."

Gov. Kathy Hochul in a statement said: "These paving projects will provide motorists in Nassau and Suffolk counties with a smoother ride that will help strengthen the bonds that tie our Long Island communities together, help the local economy grow and improve quality of life.”

Part of the investment also includes the addition of highly reflective pavement markings, clean storm drains, and, in some areas updated sidewalk ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The projects are expected to start on Monday, weather permitting, and will be completed by the end of the year.