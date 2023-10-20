Suffolk County Marathon will close these roads on Sunday, police say

Expect a series of road closures along the South Shore in Babylon, Bay Shore and on the Robert Moses Bridge to and from Captree State Park and along Ocean Parkway Sunday due to the running of the Sixth Annual Catholic Services Suffolk County Marathon, half-marathon and associated races, police said in a statement.

Those roads will include Railroad Avenue in the area near the Babylon Long Island Rail Road station, sections of Deer Park Avenue, and Montauk Highway to Gardiner County Park.

The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and last until at least 12:30 p.m., Suffolk police said, adding: "Motorists are urged to find alternate routes."

The full marathon course runs from the train station through Captree, west along Ocean Parkway to the area around Oak Beach, then back over the bridge and into Gardiner County Park.

The half-marathon ends at Captree, while the 10k run goes from the train station to a location on the Robert Moses Causeway just prior to the bridge, then loops back to Gardiner.

The 5k run and walk takes place entirely within Gardiner County Park, as does the kids 1k run.