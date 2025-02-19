Hempstead Town, North Hempstead suing FAA to reduce JFK flights over homes

The Towns of Hempstead and North Hempstead filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the Federal Aviation Administration, seeking to reduce flight paths over homes en route to Kennedy Airport. The suit follows a petition filed with the FAA in July to reduce noise and air pollution, to which town officials said federal officials did not respond. The FAA told Newsday on Wednesday that they do not comment on pending or potential litigation. Town officials said flights to Kennedy’s runway 22L have spiked in the past five years as the FAA has sought to increase the number of flights and improve efficiency into the airport. But the change in flight paths has come at the cost of lower approaching planes and flights flying over homes, at the peak, up to every 90 seconds. "Both JFK and LaGuardia have become tremendous traffic hubs, but the nuances and the problems that are now affecting the residents in these areas need to be addressed," Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said. The lawsuit was filed in Washington D.C. U.S. District Court of Appeals, by the towns and on behalf of four residents who live under flight paths in Garden City, New Hyde Park and Manhasset Hills. "They each have an injury in fact as, among other things, FAA’s violations discussed herein have caused low-flying planes to traverse over their homes at all times of day and night with such frequency that devalues their property and disturbs their enjoyment thereof by subjecting them to air pollution and noise while at their residence," the lawsuit states. The towns have asked the FAA to return to 2019 levels when the FAA reached an agreement with local communities that required flights to maintain a minimum elevation of 3,000 feet when approaching for landing until within 15 miles of the airport. But under the FAA’s NextGen Air Traffic Control System, flights have increased by 70% into Kennedy’s 22L runway at altitudes as low as 1,500 feet above the ground, town officials and their Melville-based attorney Nick Rigano said. The Environmental Protection Agency has said flights below 3,000 feet can cause air pollution, Rigano said. Last year, noise monitors in neighborhoods recorded 40% more flights exceeding 75 decibels, Clavin said. "We acknowledge that we live in the path of two of the nation's busiest airports, and we acknowledge that litigation should be a last resort, but after years of good faith efforts being ignored, our residents have arrived at that juncture," North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. "At stake is their quality of life, and more alarming, their overall well being and as their elected representatives, we will not stand idly by."

