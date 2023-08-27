MTA adds extra trains, stops for U.S. Open tennis in Flushing

As U.S. Open kicks off Monday, transit officials encourage tennis fans to take public transportation to watch the tournament in Queens.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of fans take public transit to get in on the action at the U.S. Open,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement. “It’s the most cost-efficient way of getting out to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to watch the world’s best players battle it out on the courts.”

With the opening of Grand Central Madison on the East Side of Manhattan, eventgoers have two options to travel from Manhattan to Willets Point, the MTA said.

The LIRR provides direct service to Mets-Willets Point station via the Port Washington Branch, a 19-minute ride from Penn Station or Grand Central, the agency said. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which is home to the U.S. Open, in Flushing, Queens, is 17 minutes from Great Neck and 27 minutes from Port Washington.

The LIRR said fans traveling from Long Island on other branches can reach the tennis center by changing trains at Woodside.

From Aug. 22 through Sept. 8, the LIRR will add a Mets-Willets Point stop to three morning peak Port Washington trains within the 8 o’clock hour to supplement service to U.S. Open events.

Since Friday, New York City Transit began running five additional 7 trains to supplement regularly scheduled service, the MTA said. Supplemental trains will run express from Mets-Willets Point to 74th St-Broadway and then make all local stops to 34 St-Hudson Yards.