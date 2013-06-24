Wanted: Identity theft; theft at store

Crime Stoppers and the Nassau County Police Department are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an identity theft incident at an Elmont drugstore.

According to police, at 8:40 a.m. on April 20, a man allegedly made a fraudulent purchase using another person's credit card at Duane Reade at 1445 Hempstead Tpke.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at its toll-free and confidential hotline: 800-244-TIPS (8477), Crime Stoppers Unit Case No. 112-13. Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Third Precinct Crime Section Officers are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of six video game controllers from a department store in Central Islip.

Police say that at 4:30 p.m. on May 15, a man entered the Target store at 160 N. Research Place, and took six PS3 video game controllers. The suspect removed the devices from their packaging and left the store. He is described as being 18 to 25 years old and was wearing beige shorts and a black shirt with the words "For Today" printed in yellow on the front.

