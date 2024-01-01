2024's first week will bring clear skies, mild temperatures

The first week of 2024 will bring comfortable temperatures and mostly dry conditions despite some morning rain on parts of Long Island this New Year’s Day, the National Weather Service said.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures expected to reach as much as 45 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

“The good news is it’s going to be a quiet week,” said meteorologist Dave Radell.

The normal high temperature for early January is about 40 degrees, Radell explained.

“We’re looking at 1 to 2 degrees above normal before we get to Wednesday when temperatures could reach the mid-40s,” he said.

Thursday will be the day to watch out for as there’s a chance of rain — and even snow — before 1 p.m., according to the forecast. Expect dry but blustery conditions overnight into Friday morning with temperatures dipping into the low 20s.

“It will be a little bit of a cool-down toward the end of the week with [high] temperatures in the upper 30s Friday into Saturday,” Radell said. “But it’s mostly a quiet beginning to 2024.”