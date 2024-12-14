Long Island forecast: Frigid temps today, then rain Monday and warmer on Tuesday

Long Islanders planning on wrapping up holiday shopping this weekend should expect to bundle up, though rain is expected to hold off until the start of the workweek.

The National Weather Service tracked "anomalously high pressure this morning," according to Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the agency’s Upton office, which means any storm systems are likely to be kept at bay for now.

Still, a cold air mass is making temperatures about 10 degrees colder than normal on Saturday, Engle said, with highs not expected to surpass the mid-30s. With a mild wind, the temperatures may feel closer to 20 degrees, according to the agency's forecast.

Tonight will then be "another cold night," Engle said, though winds are expected to die down — taking a bite out of the frigid conditions. Lows will drop into the teens in some areas but mostly be in the 20s, Engle said.

Sunday is forecast to be cloudy but is expected to warm up slightly, with highs closer to 40 degrees on Long Island.

As Monday approaches, a wintry mix may briefly affect parts of northern Nassau County, though forecasters expect the precipitation will mostly be rain.

"The next weather system is a weak one," Engle said.

A light rain is expected early Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday morning, which is expected to have a high near 60 degrees. Warmer temperatures mean it is unlikely any rain creates icy conditions, Engle said.

Then, Long Island will see "improving weather late Tuesday evening," Engle said.

The National Weather Service forecasts Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees.