What to watch

NORTH

HEMPSTEAD

TOWN BOARD. The North Hempstead Town board of trustees meets Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall (220 Plandome Rd., Manhasset). The public is invited to attend. Check Jennifer Barrios' Twitter updates @Newsday_ToNH.

SOUTHOLDBOARD TALK. The Southold Town board

of trustees will meet

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall (53095 Route 25). The public is welcome to attend. Check Mitchell Freedman's Twitter updates @eastwatch.

GARDEN CITYPIONEER PILOT. Barrington Irving, the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world and the first black pilot to circumnavigate the globe, will appear Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Cradle of Aviation Museum (Museum Row and Charles Lindbergh Boulevard). Irving will engage in a question-and-answer session with incoming freshmen at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Magnet Academy. The event is also open to museum visitors. Check Davis Uberti's updates at newsday.com.