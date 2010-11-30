Wis. gunman dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy who held 23 students and a teacher hostage in a Wisconsin classroom has died at a Green Bay hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Marinette Police Chief Jeff Skorik says sophomore Samuel Hengel died at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday. Skorik says Hengel, of Porterfield, shot himself as police stormed a classroom at Marinette High School Monday night.



The 24 hostages who were held for several hours Monday afternoon were not injured.

Officers who were outside the Marinette High School classroom said they heard three gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. and busted through the door, said Police Chief Jeff Skorik. The 15-year-old male gunman then shot himself.

Skorik said the teen was taken to an area hospital and his condition was not immediately known Monday night.

Five of the 23 students who had been taken hostage about 3 p.m. had been released about 20 minutes before police entered the classroom because they told the gunman they had to use the bathroom, Skorik said.

The other 18 students and the female teacher, who had acted as a mediator between the male hostage-taker and authorities, were released unharmed once officers were inside.

Skorik said the gunman had refused to communicate with officials during the standoff, but allowed the teacher to speak with authorities by phone.