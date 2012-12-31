Woman struck and killed by LIRR train in New Hyde Park

A woman was struck and killed by a Long Island Rail Road train Monday morning, forcing temporary suspension of service in both directions between Penn Station and Hicksville on three branches, the commuter service said.

An unauthorized person was struck on a track west of New Hyde Park, the service said in an email alert at 8:44 a.m.

LIRR spokesman Sam Zambuto said the woman was hit at about 8:30 a.m. by a westbound train originating from Oyster Bay and headed for Hunters Point. He had no other details.

The train was delayed about 90 minutes before heading to Jamaica, where passengers transferred to other trains, Zambuto said.

The suspension affected three branches -- Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay.

Limited service was restored shortly after 9 a.m., the LIRR said, and delays of 30 minutes to 60 minutes followed on the three branches.

Trains began operating on or close to schedule systemwide shortly before 11 a.m., the LIRR said.