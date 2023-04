World War II veteran Dominick Critelli, 102, of Floral Park is heading to New Orleans this week, along with several other Long Island veterans, to be honored by the Gary Sinise Foundation at the National WWII Museum. NewsdayTV's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone; Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin; AP; Getty Images / Josh Brasted, Scott Olson, Mario Tama; National WWII Museum via AP