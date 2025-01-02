Matt Davies' political cartoons of 2025

Matt Davies is Newsday’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist.

Davies is also a children’s book author and illustrator, currently publishing with Macmillan imprint; Neal Porter Books/Roaring Brook Press. Born in London, England in 1966, Davies moved to the U.S. in 1983. He studied Illustration and fine art at both The Savannah College of Art & Design (GA) and The School of Visual Arts in New York City. He began drawing editorial cartoons full-time for The Journal News in Westchester County in 1993, and in 2009 started drawing for The Hearst Newspaper Group in Connecticut.