Young: A kiss is still a kiss

There are probably few American images as famous as the photo of a sailor kissing a nurse in Times Square the day World War II ended with Japan's surrender on Aug. 14, 1945. Now, a feminist blog called Crates and Ribbons argues that the kiss wasn't just a kiss -- it was sexual assault, and the failure to recognize that is an indictment of "the rape culture in which we live."

The claim has caused a stir in the online media world and has been discussed on radio talk shows. But if there's an indictment here, it's of the state of modern feminism and its self-defeating penchant for tilting at windmills.

The London-based blogger, known only as "Leopard," points out that the kiss, as revealed years later, was not particularly romantic or even particularly consensual. The sailor, identified as George Mendonsa, was on a date with another woman, and the "nurse" (who was actually a dental assistant), indentified as Greta Friedman, was a total stranger on a break from work. Having just heard about the war's end, Mendonsa celebrated with a few drinks. Then he grabbed Friedman -- in what she later described as "a vice grip" -- and laid a smooch on her.

What angers the blogger is that, while several media accounts of the iconic kiss on the recent V-J Day anniversary mentioned these circumstances, they did not seem to find them disturbing and still treated the kiss as reciprocal, with references to "the smooching couple" or to the moment "when a sailor and nurse locked lips."

"Leopard" acknowledges that the photo has always been a symbol not of romance but of jubilation and relief at the end of the war in which the "kissing sailor" had risked his life. Still, she argues, this doesn't justify "his impinging on someone else's bodily autonomy." If we're going to bring down the "rape culture" and defend women's right not to have their bodies used without their consent, the blogger argues, we should identify this moment for the "sexual assault" that it is, even if it makes us uncomfortable.

There are several problems here. The blogger thinks the standard narrative ignores women's feelings. Actually, several articles around the anniversary did discuss the potentially hurt feelings of Mendonsa's date and future wife, seen in the photo's background. More important, Friedman has been repeatedly interviewed and never once said anything to indicate that she saw the sailor's act as an "assault"; she has spoken of it as an impulsive expression of joy and gratitude to military nurses. "Leopard" explains that women are taught to suppress their discomfort at such unwanted intrusions out of deference to men. Yet if Friedman had any discomfort to suppress, why come forward as the woman in the image? Who's ignoring the woman's feelings now?

There are many good reasons to criticize traditional attitudes toward women and sex, but to say that women before modern feminism were viewed simply as playthings to be used at men's whims is a grotesque exaggeration. Even in 1945, a woman grabbed and kissed by a tipsy stranger would have been, on any other occasion, cheered for slapping his face.

Finally, while unwanted kissing is certainly not acceptable behavior, to equate it with sexual assault is to trivialize a serious crime. It's quite true that sexual violence has often been ignored or minimized. Let us, by all means, address these issues. But let's also keep some perspective. Attacking beloved images does little except alienate the audience. So does portraying nearly all relations between the sexes as steeped in male victimization of women. An extreme term like "rape culture" does not initiate thoughtful discussion, it stifles it.

Cathy Young is a regular contributor to Reason magazine and the website RealClearPolitics.