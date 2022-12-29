Santos wants a donation to watch him take the congressional oath

George Santos is sending out invitations.

“You are cordially invited to the swearing-in celebrations of: Congressman-elect George Santos,” says the email greeting, a JPEG of which was obtained by Newsday Opinion.

Under the Jan. 3 date comes the eyebrow-raising part for the embattled Republican, now the target of state and local investigations, who is facing questions about his fundraising and financial disclosure forms: “Contribution Levels.”

For “Attendee,” $100. And $500 for “VIP.”

“Includes: Roundtrip Bus from NY to DC, Luncheon, Swearing-In Ceremony, & Team Santos Tour of Capitol Grounds,” the invitation says, concluding with a “Paid For By Devolder Santos For Congress” disclaimer.

The Santos shindig departs from what the other three members of the Long Island congressional delegation, all Republicans, have planned.

“I’m not having a fundraiser,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino texted Newsday Opinion.

“My swearing-in activities are free of charge,” said incoming Rep. Nick LaLota.

“No, I am not,” said fellow incoming Rep. Anthony D’Esposito when asked whether he was having anything similar to the Santos fundraiser.

Santos did not respond to questions about the invitation. Retired Rep. Pete King, a Seaford Republican who represented parts of Long Island in Congress from 1993 to 2021, said he didn’t recall there being fundraising associated with swearing-in ceremonies "on opening day like that.

Steve Israel, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman and Long Island member of Congress, said it’s not unusual to invite supporters to celebrate, but “charging people and using it as a fundraising device seems a bit out of the ordinary.”

A Nov. 29 memorandum from the House Committee on Ethics summarizing ethics rules about member swearing-in events notes that members can use campaign funds to pay the costs of a reception or similar event for constituents in connection with a swearing-in, but “swearing-in events held in House rooms or district offices may not be campaign or political in nature.”

The memo also notes that “no campaign activity, including soliciting for campaign donations, may occur during these events or on House grounds.”

Tom Rust, chief counsel and staff director for the ethics committee, said “no comment” when asked about the specific Santos invite.

A spokesman for the Federal Election Commission said he was similarly unable to comment on specific situations but said in an email, “Generally speaking, selling or raffling items are permitted for fundraising purposes.”

The invitation includes a phone number for Lianna Farnesi, a political consultant who supported Santos, who referred questions to his campaign.

