Nancy Marks' client list

Nancy Marks and George Santos are parting ways.

FEC filings posted Tuesday showed the freshman Republican’s longtime campaign treasurer resigning from various Santos-affiliated committees, “as of January 25, 2023.”

“At the request of the FEC, I am submitting this Form 99 stating that I have resigned as treasurer,” Marks wrote in the documents.

It was a somewhat expected outcome given the close scrutiny on Santos’ campaign finance filings and Marks’ role in some questionable practices. Santos’ campaign recently claimed that it had engaged a new Wisconsin-based treasurer, Thomas Datwyler, but his lawyer says Datwyler has actually turned down the job.

Santos became a lucrative and time-consuming client for Marks, a veteran political professional from Shirley. But Marks also has served — and continues to serve — as treasurer for a wide swath of political committees. That includes 90 candidates, political action committees, and political groups on the New York State-level for whom she is the current treasurer, according to Board of Election records requested by The Point.

Those records show Marks’ treasurer service for Lee Zeldin and the Rise Ny Pac run by Santos’ sister, both of which have received attention in recent weeks.

But she also fills the campaign role for a host of recent Suffolk politicians such as Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth, DA hopeful Ray Perini, and Amos Goodman, a former East Hampton Town Republican Party Chairman who was sentenced in 2021 in connection with forging signatures on nominating petitions submitted to the Board of Elections. Marks has been treasurer for wider political groups such as the Suffolk County Restaurant & Tavern Assoc., the New York State Bail Bondsmen Association, and New York State Republican Latino Committee PACs.

The records show some interesting clients, including the residency-challenged Assembly campaign of Lester Chang and the onetime Queens DA campaign of Santos’ current personal attorney Joe Murray. And despite her Republican background, Marks is the treasurer of record for Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, who is a registered Democrat but has also been a Republican, blank, and Independence Party member.

“I’m not running for anything at the moment so there isn’t much activity in my account,” Schneiderman texted The Point, adding that he hadn’t spoken with Marks in some time.