Grammie gets help from the Web

Reader Jennifer Richmond lives in Northport.

Becoming a grandmother for the first time recently has given me membership, I've been told, into the "most rewarding club" I could join, as many of the grandmas reading this will agree.

The moment my son's daughter, Lucy Anne ("the most beautiful baby in the world"), was in my arms, I was transformed back into my 30-year-old self, as if I was holding my own precious newborn daughter.

But now I was also Grammie (my preferred nickname), and my body instantly swayed and rocked to soothe Lucy Anne whenever she made the tiniest sound. I know she was so comforted by these experienced Grammie arms -- look at how she smiled at me! As day one of Lucy's life and of my Grammie life ended, I was smitten. I couldn't wait to hold my grandbaby again!

Soon I volunteered my photo album of Lucy Anne to anyone and everyone in my path: the guy who pumps my gas, the checkout clerk at the grocery store, the counter girl at the dry cleaners, the ladies in my cardio class. All seemed genuinely happy for me -- how could they not be? Within seconds, however, the most frequently asked question was posed: Do my son and daughter-in-law live locally?

Sadly, I replied that, no, they live in Boston.

"Oh," I was told, "that's not too far. You could go there every month and see her."

"Not so," I said. "You see, my daughter is also expecting her first baby in June."

"How nice," the other person said, "the cousins are so close in age that they'll grow up together."

Together? Well, unfortunately, my daughter lives in central Pennsylvania, more than eight hours from my son and daughter-in-law, and almost five hours from me.

I'm afraid I have spent many sleepless nights pondering my situation. But then a solution suddenly occurred: I will become "Cyber Grammie"!

Thanks to the Internet, I can visit as often and as long as I want by using Skype, which enables me to see them, and them me, on computer screens.

My grandbabies and I can get acquainted on a regular basis. I will visit several times a week, read them bedtime stories, sing them songs, have puppet shows. With two, perhaps I will set up two computer monitors next to each other, with Grammie in the middle -- my very own Skyping story-time circle. And, the cousins will "be with'' each other as well.

Isn't technology wonderful? All done at my desk! And when they can't Skype with me, Cyber Grammie will send children's books recorded with my voice, so they can still hear me. Of course, there will be phone calls as well. These grandbabies will know their Grammie even if we don't live close to each other.

I am well aware, sadly, that my "cyber grandparenting" does have its limits. No matter how well my plan develops, there will never be a substitute for holding and cuddling a sweet grandbaby close to me.