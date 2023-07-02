Biomarker testing saved me from cancer

In May 2021, amid the chaos of COVID-19, I received news that turned my world upside down: I had cancer. The skin sensitivity I had been experiencing for the past four months was not an isolated irritation, but a symptom of a fast-moving, aggressive form of leukemia. I was shocked and terrified.

I never imagined as a 35-year-old woman, with so much more life to live, that I would have to battle cancer. Thankfully, after being diagnosed, I received biomarker testing, which was vital in effectively treating this terrible disease. With this biomarker information, my team of doctors was able to put me on a path to personalized treatment that ultimately saved my life. Without it, I would not be here today.

As my oncologists explained, biomarker testing is an essential step in accessing precision medicine. It uses information from patients’ cancer cells to develop diagnoses, prognoses and treatment options. In cancer care, biomarker testing is typically used to match patients to targeted therapies and develop personalized treatment plans, often resulting in improved survivorship and better quality of life. When I received my diagnosis, it was comforting to know that biomarker testing would produce a treatment plan unique to my disease.

The results of my biomarker testing indicated that I was a prime candidate for a bone-marrow transplant. I was dually fortunate that my brother was a match for the transplant. Pairing the transplant with a targeted oral chemotherapy, I entered remission within a month and moved toward hope for a long-term cure. If I had not undergone biomarker testing and instead pursued the one-size-fits-all treatment route, the chances of recurrence would have been so high that I am certain I would not be here today. I also was able to avoid additional courses of chemotherapy as well, which could have left long-term cognitive and physical effects.

To my relief, my biomarker testing was covered by my employer-sponsored insurance, though I still faced a hefty deductible. A financial aid package along with some help from friends and family helped me to avoid incurring major medical debt. Not everyone is so lucky to have this type of coverage and assistance. In New York, many health insurance plans, including Medicaid, do not always cover the most appropriate biomarker testing for all patients who could benefit, despite data showing its value — leaving countless cancer patients unable to access this game-changing resource due to financial barriers, unless they take on life-altering debt to save their life.

Access to biomarker testing is a health equity issue; disparities in who can access it persist along racial, ethnic, geographic and socioeconomic lines. Not only does this lack of access impact New Yorkers’ ability to fight disease and secure an improved quality of life, it also impedes innovation in cancer research.

Biomarker testing changed my life and gave me another chance to live. It gave me the confidence and ability to take on my disease and provided hope for a positive outcome. A bill passed recently by the State Legislature would give more New Yorkers that same opportunity and address gaps in cancer care to access biomarker testing by ensuring coverage of this testing through all state-regulated health plans, including Medicaid. I urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to prioritize cancer patients and health equity and sign this bill into law.