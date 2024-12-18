Accessory dwellings would help housing crisis

This guest essay reflects the views of Laura Harding, president of ERASE Racism, a Long Island-based statewide civil rights organization that also chairs the Long Island Housing Coalition.

The lack of affordable housing on Long Island is a major challenge for employers seeking to attract workers, young people wishing to stay on or move to the Island, older Long Islanders wishing to downsize nearby, and low-income Long Islanders seeking to make ends meet. The challenge, which exists nationally, is aggravated by Long Island’s reluctance to award new housing permits.

As the Pew Charitable Trusts report, "Nassau County and Suffolk County on Long Island permitted just 5 and 3 homes per 1,000 residents, respectively, during this period [2017-2021]. In contrast, the Boston suburbs of Middlesex County and Norfolk County added 14 and 15 homes, respectively, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Arlington County and Loudoun County added 45 and 40 homes per 1,000 residents, respectively."

This reluctance to permit new housing reinforces existing patterns of housing ownership and reaffirms Long Island’s standing as one of the most racially segregated suburbs in America.

Fortunately, there is a New York State program that offers incentives for Long Island communities to authorize the creation of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. Depending on the property and what the locality permits, ADUs may be small, stand-alone units on single-family lots, basement apartments, garage conversions, or other permitted units. Some communities are seizing the opportunity; many more should, too.

ADUs are small and typically widely dispersed. Their impact on schools is minimal, and they have no concentrated traffic impact. Yet they expand affordable housing opportunities, and provide options for Long Island homeowners who need extra income to remain in their homes.

The state program, known as the Plus One ADU Program, provides grants to local governments and nonprofits committed to crafting community-specific programs for generating safe, quality ADUs. It supports low- and middle-income single-family homeowner occupants who wish to build a new ADU on their property or bring an existing ADU into compliance with local and state code requirements.

Nine Long Island municipalities have joined the program — the towns of Babylon, Brookhaven, East Hampton, Huntington, Islip, Shelter Island, Southampton, and Southold and the village of Greenport.

Other communities are getting on board as well. The Town of Riverhead recently approved potential code changes to its comprehensive plan that would expand access to ADUs. Riverhead’s update outlines a plan to reduce numerous requirements such as parking minimums and certificates of ownership to help make it easier for a homeowner to construct an ADU on their property.

As interest in the program grows, the state should fund it more aggressively. Not only is the statewide program funded at just $85 million through a one-time capital budget allocation in 2022-23, but since participating local governments receive only $1 million each and the program reimburses homeowners up to $125,000 for the construction of an ADU, the number of property owners who can participate in each community is severely limited. In addition, the current funding does little to support homeowners who may need financial assistance to bring their homes up to code to participate in the program.

With over $59 million already awarded, more Long Island communities should apply to demonstrate interest to the state and make a case for more funding. The State Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul should then allocate dramatically more funding in the next capital budget to encourage the widespread use of ADUs.

Affordable housing has been an intractable issue on Long Island. This program is making a difference. It should be expanded to meet growing demand.

