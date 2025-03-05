This guest essay reflects the views of Laura Mullen, a human trafficking survivor from Central Islip and cofounder and president of the Human Trafficking Survivor Advisory Board for Empowerment Collaborative of Long Island, the first human trafficking survivor advisory board on Long Island.

As a survivor of violence and exploitation, I understand how critical it is to ensure victims feel safe and supported when coming forward.

In the ongoing investigation into the Gilgo Beach killings and the case of Rex Heuermann, one key issue stands out: the need to offer immunity to survivors of trafficking who may have vital information but are hesitant to speak out for fear of their own arrest.

Victims of exploitation often hold crucial information that could help solve crimes, but are reluctant to cooperate with law enforcement because of the risk of criminal charges. I experienced this personally when I was trapped in a dangerous situation.

One instance stands out: My trafficker was pulled over by law enforcement while transporting me to a hotel in Bay Shore. He had guns, cocaine, and heroin in the car, and I hoped the officer would arrest him and end my nightmare. But, at that moment, I feared that revealing the truth would lead to my own arrest for prostitution. Unfortunately, because of how our laws work, trafficking survivors are often charged with prostitution-related offenses, even if they were forced or coerced. I was caught in a system that made it nearly impossible for me to come forward and I was trapped for nearly four years.

In the case of the Gilgo Beach murders, trafficked individuals who might have had vital information were hesitant to come forward. They may have witnessed something, interacted with the killer, or known crucial details that could have helped authorities identify Heuermann sooner. Unfortunately, the fear of arrest or prosecution kept many from offering valuable testimony, which in turn prevented law enforcement from gaining critical insights that could help solve the case and bring justice to victims and their families.

I, too, wanted those who had harmed me off the streets, but the fear of criminalization kept me from speaking out. Offering immunity to trafficked individuals ensures that all victims can collaborate with law enforcement to fight crime and protect our communities.

Immunity laws equip law enforcement with an increased ability to identify, investigate, and convict perpetrators of violence and trafficking. By removing the fear of prosecution for victims, these laws ensure that law enforcement can gain crucial intelligence and cooperation from those who have witnessed or experienced criminal activity. This cooperation helps build stronger cases, uncover patterns, and ultimately convict perpetrators who might otherwise remain free to harm others. Nine states have passed immunity laws and several others have introduced bills this year.

Fortunately, legislation is pending in Albany that would provide immunity for survivors of trafficking who come forward with evidence of a crime. Passage would make our communities safer. By enacting this legislation during the current session, lawmakers can break down barriers that prevent victims from cooperating with law enforcement, allowing authorities to access critical evidence.

The fight for justice in the Gilgo Beach case and beyond requires a shift in how we view trafficked individuals — not as criminals, but as individuals who can provide valuable assistance in solving crimes. Their cooperation is vital to uncovering the truth and ensuring the safety of our communities. Offering immunity isn’t just an act of compassion, it’s a necessary step toward creating a justice system that takes criminals off the street and protects everyone.

