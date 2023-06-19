Huntington desperately needs more ADUs

Last week, I attended a public hearing at Huntington Town Hall to discuss legislation to allow accessory dwelling units in basements and garages. Like so many others, I arrived about 20 minutes before the meeting only to find the meeting room was at capacity, filled largely by a well-organized group of folks opposed to ADUs. More than 100 of us would have to wait outside until we could be let in.

For over an hour, we watched the meeting on our phones. Speaker after speaker testified that ADUs were unacceptable. Some had valid concerns and asked thoughtful questions. Others yelled and threatened to withhold their votes in the next election if the town board passed the new ADU regulations.

We also heard racism, not always veiled. How disheartening to hear a gentleman bemoan the changing "complexion" of Huntington — and receive a standing ovation. How sad to hear a woman ask whether ADU residents would be allowed to vote. How disappointing to hear many mentions of Queens, a code word long used in Huntington when diversity is to be feared not applauded.

After the first hour, those of us who stayed in line were allowed into the meeting room and spoke on behalf of ADUs. And the anti-ADU crowd booed and called out, creating an intimidating, antagonistic atmosphere.

Many anti-ADU people yelled at the board and said the board must listen to them and vote accordingly. Well, the folks speaking in favor of ADUs must be listened to as well.

For nine years, I served on the board of trustees of the Huntington school district. Whenever affordable housing or zoning changes were a topic in the community, people would come to board meetings imploring us to speak out because, they said, schools would be overcrowded, traffic would increase, the safety of families was at stake, and we don't want to be Queens.

I never heard these concerns when an upscale community of 5-bedroom homes was being developed. I fear that the race of some families living in ADUs was a driving factor in some of the opposition Tuesday night. But the opposers are wrong. They don't represent the majority of people who live in Huntington.

The complexion of Huntington is our strength. Our diversity is our strength. Huntington is not moving in the wrong direction, as professional signs carried by anti-ADU folks proclaimed. Huntington has always been on the right path, a path that embraces everyone and says everyone is welcome here.

We desperately need more housing in Huntington. Unfortunately, due to opposition and court challenges, affordable housing takes decades to come to fruition. At present, young people can't afford to move to Huntington and our workforce can't afford to live here. Seniors who love this town are forced to leave when their nests become empty. If we can't find a way to have housing for everyone — and ADUs are one tool in that tool kit — we will become an aging town that can no longer sustain itself.

We don't need more study and we don't need another committee. What we need is a town board that cares about all of the people who live here, one that has the guts to make tough decisions. People can yell at board members and give them all kinds of reasons to vote no on the ADU bill. To the board I say: Let them do their thing, you do what's right.