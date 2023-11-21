School libraries have evolved 

One common misconception I hear is that school libraries and librarians are becoming obsolete thanks to the internet and the emergence of artificial intelligence. But that’s true only if you still imagine libraries to be stuffy, static spaces filled with endless rows of books and not much else.

In reality, school libraries have been evolving into dynamic and inclusive learning spaces that integrate literacy, technology, and makerspaces to become more relevant than ever in today's digital age. Having spent almost 30 years in education — including almost 20 years as a school librarian — I know school libraries and librarians continue to play a critical role in educating students and supporting teachers.

School libraries are welcoming places for all learners. With books being banned in schools and libraries throughout the country, a full-time certified school librarian has the ability to create a nurturing environment conducive to learning for all students. We build collections aligned to curriculum needs and student interests, based on thorough review and research.

Librarians provide access to a wide range of materials that represent diverse perspectives and experiences, offering students a way to see themselves and to learn about others different from them.

School libraries continue to be tech hubs. Before most districts provided students devices like iPads and Chromebooks, students went to school libraries to access computers for research, schoolwork, and personal interests. And before the internet, students could access encyclopedias and atlases through CDs, play role-playing games like Oregon Trail, or type their reports using word processing software.

Now, some school libraries have added 3D printers and virtual reality devices to aid in learning. Today’s students are also encouraged to read e-books and access information through websites and online databases, all of which they can easily do in their school library.

Students can learn to tell fact from fiction in an increasingly digital world. School librarians have always helped students navigate vast amounts of data to complete an assignment. The internet has made research easier — easier to do well, but also easier to do poorly! School libraries promote information and media literacy by teaching students how to evaluate the reliability of online sources; assisting them in finding credible information for research; challenging them to think critically, creatively, and apply information in new ways; and encouraging them to protect their privacy, be good digital citizens, respect others' privacy, and understand the potential consequences of their online actions.

School librarians collaborate with teachers to design more engaging lessons. I have always believed in the importance of the learning process over the finished product. For many years, school librarians have promoted the importance of designing learning experiences that promote high-order critical thinking, rather than those that rely on regurgitating information that can easily be found by browsing Google or Wikipedia. Many school librarians work collaboratively with teachers to design assessments that are project-based — hands-on and digital — in order to elevate traditional essays. I love using tools like Canva to create social media posts and videos highlighting the work of our awesome students.

School libraries have advanced alongside the digital age, and it’s essential they continue to do so in order to effectively support today’s and tomorrow’s students. These are vibrant hubs of knowledge and imagination that — when managed by professionally trained and certified school librarians — will continue to play a major role in nurturing young minds.

This guest essay reflects the views of Kristina A. Holzweiss, a certified school librarian and ed tech specialist at Syosset High School. She is the 2023 New York Library Association School Librarian of the Year.