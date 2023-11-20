Here are things you can do to maintain sobriety in the holiday season

Thanksgiving is the beginning of the holiday season. From now until New Year’s Day, most people will have numerous opportunities to participate in celebrations and festivities. This time of year also is associated with increased alcohol use and, for some, an increase in recreational drug use.

Thanksgiving Eve, also known as Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving, is the start of what's become the first drinking weekend of the holiday season. Excessive alcohol consumption around the holiday season is often associated with stress management. These common stressors include financial problems, shopping, large family gatherings, traveling, and tight timelines. Alcohol consumption is encouraged as a way to manage the holiday season. This can pose a challenge for anyone new to sobriety or someone choosing a sober holiday season.

Fortunately, there are practical tips and valuable information to help those at risk avoid relapse, stay sober, and enjoy the holidays to the fullest.

Long Island has made significant improvements in the percentage of adults reporting alcohol use and binge drinking. A Long Island Health Collaborative survey showed 17.4% of adults in 2017 reported binge drinking at least once in the past month, a six-year low. The declining trend has continued into the 2020s. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics shows New York State has the third-lowest number of alcohol-related deaths per capita. Much of this can be attributed to successful prevention and education campaigns. But this time of year reminds us there is more to do — and more care to take.

The holiday season does not have to be the reason you lose your sobriety. Consider the following information to help.

The best approach to staying sober involves coming up with a plan to manage sobriety healthily. Most temptation to drink or use drugs stems from anxiety, depression, or feelings of being overwhelmed during the holidays. This time of year can create a roller coaster of emotion.

Chaos and unpredictability create triggers that often lead to relapse. Try devising a plan before the weekend arrives. What are you going to do? Where will you go? Who will you spend it with?

Consider hosting your own Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gatherings with friends or family. Let people know ahead of time that you are not drinking. Taking control of certain things does reduce some stress.

When attending any family or friend gatherings, bring nonalcoholic beverages or mocktails or invite a friend as added support. Don’t forget your coping skills and identify any potential relapse triggers. Plan your exit before you arrive if things begin to go sideways.

In contrast, if you notice someone else struggling with their sobriety, don't brush it aside as just the stress of the holidays. Offer a helping hand, provide resources for support, be supportive, and avoid casting judgment.

There is so much stigma associated with addiction and sobriety, and this often prevents people from asking for help. Remove this stigma by showing compassion and understanding.

Take this time of year to create new memories and sober traditions. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, do not wait until the new year to get help; take advantage of available resources now.

The holiday season is a beautiful time of year, filled with joy, love, and compassion. Seeing and experiencing this time of year through sober eyes makes it all the more meaningful. Embrace sobriety and never lose sight of the reasons why you're sober.

This guest essay reflects the views of Michael Leach, a health care professional specializing in substance use disorder and addiction recovery. He is a certified clinical medical assistant and contributor to the health care websites Recovery Begins and Addicted.Org.