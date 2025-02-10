Affordability debate: Make school meals free for all students to lower cost of living

This guest essay reflects the views of Phil Ramos (D-Brentwood), deputy speaker of the New York State Assembly.

From the white sand beaches of Nassau County to the luxurious mansions of the Hamptons, Long Island is often seen as a land of only riches. Yet for many, reality is far more complex.

As a lifelong resident of Long Island, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the rising cost of living strains our community. Reflecting on my own experience as a single father raising young twins, I deeply understand the challenges working families face every day.

Alarmingly, according to the nonprofit Feeding America, nearly 45,000 children on Long Island struggle with food insecurity — a stark truth we cannot ignore.

On Long Island and across New York, this scourge of childhood hunger extends from the home to school cafeterias.

More than 260 schools — over 132,000 students — across Long Island have been left out of New York’s recent expansion of free school meals.

Thanks to historic investments in the state budget, more than 383,000 students statewide gained access to free breakfast and lunch over the last year. I represent a district where every school offers meals at no cost to all students, but the rest of Long Island isn’t so lucky. More students were left behind on Long Island than in any other region in the state.

It’s easy to think that these are students in well-off families who don’t need assistance, but the truth is that many of the households left behind struggle to make ends meet. A family of four making $58,000 a year is not eligible for free school meals if their school was not included in the state’s expansion. Meanwhile, according to United Way, a family of four on Long Island needs at least $91,776 annually just to cover basic costs such as housing, health care, and child care.

One effective and efficient way to improve affordability for families is to make school meals available at no cost to all students. By treating school meals the same way we do textbooks, bus rides, and school-issued technology, families will save around $165 per month per student in groceries. As the cost of living on Long Island continues to climb, putting this kind of money back in parents’ wallets is a game-changer.

As I’ve seen firsthand, a cafeteria where every student can choose a meal on equal ground, without regard to cost or income, is a cafeteria where no child goes hungry. Students walk in, pick up a nourishing meal, sit with friends, and eat — free of stigma or worries about accruing meal debt for their families.

School administrators also benefit. Relieved from tracking down meal debt, they can redirect attention and resources toward working with kitchen staff on creative menu options and making meals more accessible. Less paperwork means they can also take advantage of New York’s farm-to-school program that allows them to source ingredients from local farmers.

The benefits from universal school meals extend beyond the cafeteria and administrator’s office. Studies show that test scores go up, school climate improves, and students’ mental and physical health improve.

Lowering the cost of living for working parents helps them create a brighter future for their kids. Much of the foundation for that brighter future is laid at school, ensuring every child has the opportunity to succeed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has included free school meals in this year's budget proposal. The time for action is now. Let's make free breakfast and lunch for all students a reality in New York.

This guest essay reflects the views of Philip R. Ramos (D-Brentwood), deputy speaker of the New York State Assembly who represents the 6th Assembly District.