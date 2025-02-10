A game plan to combat the rise in women's cancer

Women in the United States are facing a growing burden of cancer, and the latest data demands our attention. More importantly, it calls for immediate action.

The statistics are stark. For the first time, women under 65 are more likely to develop cancer than men in the same age group. Cancer rates in women aged 50 to 64 now surpass those of men. And even younger women, those under 50, are now a staggering 82% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than their male counterparts.

These aren’t just numbers; these are our mothers, sisters, daughters, friends. Our loved ones are at risk.

But there is good news. We have the power to change this trajectory. We know that a significant portion — a full 50% — of all cancers are attributable to modifiable risk factors. This means that by making healthier choices, women can dramatically reduce their risk.

Here's what that means in practical terms. It's about diet and exercise, watching what we eat, and avoiding excessive red meat and alcohol consumption. It's about quitting smoking and maintaining a healthy weight. These aren't just general recommendations; they are concrete steps with a direct and measurable impact on women's cancer risk. Obesity, for example, is a major driver of several types of cancer, including uterine, breast and colon. Addressing this growing epidemic is crucial. Experts expect almost 70,000 uterine cancer cases in 2025, with an overwhelming majority associated with obesity.

Consider alcohol consumption. Studies suggest that one in six breast cancer cases could be linked to alcohol. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, alcohol is also linked to increases in esophageal, oral, liver and colon cancer.

Historically, women took up smoking at a later age than men and often face greater challenges quitting, contributing to the concerning rise in lung cancer among younger women. The proliferation of vaping hasn’t helped.

These are choices women can make, behaviors they can change, and these modifications hold the key to a healthier future.

The same principle is true about cervical cancer. Despite having effective screenings and vaccines to prevent cervical cancers, cases have remained the same — at 13,000 per year in the United States. The principal causes of this are not adhering to screening guidelines and the growing hesitancy around vaccines. Regular Pap smears, starting at age 21, are essential for early detection of cervical cancer. In Australia, where HPV vaccine guidelines are rigorously followed, cervical cancer has nearly been eliminated.

We have the tools to achieve similar results here; we just need to use them.

The science is clear: vaccines work.

Yes, some of the increased cancer diagnoses might be due to better screening and improved technology. We're detecting more thyroid cancers, for example, thanks to more widespread use of ultrasounds. But these are often slow-growing cancers that are less likely to be fatal. What is leading to deaths are the cancers linked to our behavior, the cancers we can prevent.

We must pay more attention to risk factors and empower women to take control of their health.

To be clear, this isn't just a problem for women to solve; it's a societal challenge. We all have a role to play in creating a future where women's health is given the attention it deserves.

With the right messaging, with increased awareness, and with women taking charge of their own health, we can change the trajectory of these troubling trends. These alarming statistics must inspire us to reach that goal.

This guest essay reflects the views of Dr. Richard Barakat, physician-in-chief at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute.