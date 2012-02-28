McFeatters: Santorum -- ditch 'snob' charge

So, says Rick Santorum, President Barack Obama is "a snob." And why is he a snob? Because he wants everybody in America to have the opportunity to go to college.

And why does Obama want everybody to go to college? According to Santorum, so "some liberal college professor" can try to indoctrinate them.

And why, exactly, would Obama want to do that? "He wants to remake you in his image," the GOP presidential candidate asserts.

It would be interesting to hear what Santorum's alma maters, Penn State and Pitt, have to say about the charge that their mission is to mass-produce Obama clones.

This is crazy talk and we'll leave that for stricken Republican political operatives to sort out, but let's examine that charge of snobbery.

Obama, 50, was deserted by his father, was raised mostly by his single mother and grandparents and attended one of Hawaii's better private schools on a scholarship.

Santorum, 53, grew up in a stable, educated family. His father was a clinical psychologist; his mother was an administrative nurse. He attended a Catholic high school.

Santorum makes much of his blue-collar roots -- his grandfather was a coal miner -- but you would be hard put to find someone of Western Pennsylvania origins who doesn't have blue-collar roots.

Santorum may chafe at Obama's Ivy League pedigree, Columbia and Harvard, but he seemed to have no objections to a similar pedigree when George W. Bush, Yale and Harvard, was president.

Santorum attended Penn State for both his undergraduate and law degrees, and he has one more diploma than Obama, an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He practiced law briefly and then got into politics and did quite well, until his intemperate rhetoric caused his constituents to cut his career short after his second term in the Senate by an embarrassing 18 percentage points.

Santorum entered the House in part by attacking opponents for living in Washington. Santorum himself ended up buying in 2001 a $641,000 house outside Washington in Loudoun County, Va., which the Census Bureau deems the nation's richest county.

After his defeat in 2006, and finding far more remunerative work as a lobbyist, consultant and commentator, he bought a $2 million home in Great Falls, Va., one of Washington's priciest suburbs (median family income $170,618) and part of Fairfax County, the nation's second-most-prosperous county. Although both Loudoun and Fairfax have top-rated public school systems, the Santorums thought their children would be better off home-schooled.

Maybe now would be a good time for Santorum to quietly retire the charge of "snob."

Dale McFeatters is a senior writer for the Scripps Howard News Service.