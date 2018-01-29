A roadmap for wind farm opposition

Without a lot of fanfare, the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment approved, with conditions, the Cassadaga Wind LLC project, making it the first project approved under the state’s new Article 10 rules.

Wind turbines will be located in “the towns of Cherry Creek, Charlotte, and Arkwright. Turbine heights would be limited to 500 feet in ’tip”’ height, measured in a straight line from the base of the turbine tower through the hub to the blade tip,” the ruling states.

This project is notable for having, as have wind facilities in Lewis County, strong community support. That separates it from many projects contemplated in Northern New York.

But there are notable similarities: the project is only scant miles from the eastern shore of Lake Erie, and it is in an area where waterfront properties abound.

It’s hard to say why the local community was largely supportive of the project, outside of seeing the project as a cash cow for local municipalities. The motivation is really unimportant here - what is important here is that the siting board established criteria that can give a road map to communities that do not want wind towers sprouting up in their area.

Yates Supervisor Dennis Englert, in the Lockport Union Sun, reported “Siting Board Chairman John B. Rhodes stated, ’I find it noteworthy and positive that the project is consistent with all local laws and ordinances.’ The chairman also stated that efforts to increase renewable energy in New York state must ’protect and accommodate the concerns of local communities.’”

Mr. Englert was recently elected supervisor by opponents to the proposed Lighthouse Wind project. He has visited the north country, and has worked with Clayton Supervisor David Storandt on wind issues.

Mr. Rhodes’s words answer important questions about how the siting board process is going to work. In fact, it could be inferred that his statements were direct, and pointed squarely at the wind industry.

Various voices from big wind have urged the PSC to not weigh such things as restrictive zoning ordinances and strong community opposition, favoring instead the state’s energy policy over local concerns. With his statement, Mr. Rhodes has put the industry on notice that local opposition, especially in the form of local government, will be a major concern of his board.

So the permitting of the Cassadaga project offers a roadmap, of sorts, for north country communities that oppose wind development. It suggests a multi-faceted strategy: