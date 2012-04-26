Editorial: Court can help on immigration

The U.S. Supreme Court can help break a debilitating national stalemate on immigration when it rules on Arizona's controversial statute, if it provides clear guidance on the role states are allowed to play in enforcing federal laws.

The federal government has the pre-eminent authority to establish immigration laws and responsibility for enforcing them. But its enforcement failings have left Arizona with a flood of illegal immigrants.

Some provisions of Arizona's law do ride roughshod over federal authority -- for instance, those that make it a state crime to be undocumented, for immigrants not to have registration papers in their possession, or for undocumented immigrants to seek work or hold a job. Those are civil matters in the federal system.

But that doesn't mean states should have no role in enforcing federal immigration laws, for instance in determining the immigration status of the people police detain or arrest, as the Arizona law requires.

A clear line between what states can do and what must be left to the federal government -- together with a serious campaign debate on illegal immigration -- are the best hope for progress toward resolving the intractable problem.

It's no surprise we've arrived at the point where some states and Washington are so at odds over immigration. The nation's immigration system is broken. We've been locked in a polarized debate for years over tougher security and enforcement as the singular solution, versus a comprehensive approach that includes a path to legalization for the undocumented.

The last broad federal attempt to solve the problem in 1986 took the comprehensive approach. But enforcement lagged and the problems persisted.

That's changed for the better in recent years. But despite enhanced border security, tougher workplace enforcement and record numbers of deportations, there are still 11 million undocumented immigrants in the country. So frustration with the status quo is palpable, even though a recent study by the Pew Hispanic Center, found that net migration from Mexico has come to a standstill.

The nation needs to find a way forward on immigration, and the court should help point the way.