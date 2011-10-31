Editorial: Denenberg in Nassau 19th Dist.

In a replay of the race two years ago, Republican Fred Jones is attempting to oust incumbent Democrat David Denenberg from the seat he's held for 12 years.

Jones, 57, a chiropractor from Merrick, is right when he says Nassau's government is broken. It's under the control of a state financial oversight board for the second time in a decade. That's disgraceful.

But Denenberg, 47, of Merrick, is one of Nassau's hardest working legislators. He's championed environmental protection and has command of complex county issues, such as its burdensome assessment system, that will serve Nassau well as it struggles with its financial woes. And he was the lone Democrat to support letting voters decide whether to borrow for a new coliseum. Independence is rare in the partisan legislature. Newsday endorses Denenberg.