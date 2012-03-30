Editorial: Fake pot a serious hazard

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is saying no more Mr. Nice Guy. New York State is banning the sale of so-called synthetic marijuana, which has been linked to emergency room visits, mostly from teenagers with adverse reactions like paranoid behavior, kidney failure, even death.

Sold under the brand names Mr. Nice Guy, K2, Spice and Galaxy Gold, the chemically treated plant products are said to mimic the effects of marijuana, and poison control centers across New York have been reporting spikes in exposure since 2009.

These herbal concoctions are often labeled as incense and "not for human consumption," but they're marketed as a legal alternative to pot. Though consumption is still legal, curbing the supply is a good first step in keeping them out of reach of young people.