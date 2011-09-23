Editorial: Nassau Hub ideas emerging

Ideas and players are starting to drift back into the conversation over what to do with the Nassau County Hub.

Islanders owner Charles Wang dominated discussion of the site for years, first with his Lighthouse project, then with the recently rejected referendum to build a new arena for the hockey team with public funding. Last week, though, a $346.5-million plan -- including a $100-million renovation and expansion of the existing Coliseum, 6,800 covered parking spots, 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, and a minor-league baseball field -- was suggested by a task force of the Association for a Better Long Island, a developers' group that opposed the referendum. A Baltimore developer, The Cordish Cos., is also working on a proposal. More ideas are undoubtedly on the way. It's good to see interest percolating in land that holds so much promise. hN