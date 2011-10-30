Editorial: Romaine in Suffolk 1st District

Without Ed Romaine, 64, of Center Moriches, the county legislature would be less fun. He can be wily and partisan, but he knows how to be bipartisan, too, which makes him effective. He's smart on the issues and entertainingly persuasive in debating them. He has deep institutional knowledge, gained during 26 years as an elected official in Suffolk: an earlier term as a legislator, service as county clerk, plus campaigns for county executive and Congress.

Though he's in the minority, he has managed to get a lot done. His exemplary record on open space preservation, for example, has won him the endorsement of environmental groups. And he persuaded the legislature to create an oversight committee to make recommendations about the future of the Long Island Power Authority, a public entity that the state's Public Service Commission does not regulate. The committee's report is due soon.

His Democratic opponent, Tricia Chiaramonte, 40, of Manorville, did not appear for an endorsement interview. Newsday endorses Romaine.